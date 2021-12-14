Council Allocates Millions to Help Residents and Schools Recover from the Pandemic

County council members unanimously allocated millions of dollars in federal and state grants Tuesday to improve schools and help those experiencing mental health problems, which emerged during the pandemic.

Approximately $ 2.75 million will be used for a Montgomery County Public Schools summer program of four to six weeks, with the vast majority of funds reserved for personnel services. Almost $ 200,000 is earmarked for operating expenses.

A $ 1.2 million school reopening grant from the federal government will be used for a district-wide cleaning and disinfection program at MCPS.

Another $ 1 million will be used to increase physical and mental health services to support students and their families living in areas with very high concentrations of poverty. Just over $ 700,000 of that total will be used to expand full-time school community health nurse positions at Arcola, Georgian Forest, Jackson Road, Kemp Mill, Watkins Mill, Oak View, Whetstone and Daly elementary schools. .

Approximately $ 308,000 is earmarked for contract mental health services at Arcola, Georgian Forest, South Lake, Highland, Harmony Hills and New Hampshire Estates elementary schools.

An additional $ 22 million will be used to enhance MCPS HVAC services, student reintegration activities, employee technology, and hybrid student learning spaces.

Council members also approved $ 5 million as a supplemental allocation to the fiscal year 2022 operating budget to provide additional services for those experiencing mental health problems or illnesses and substance use disorders. This need has grown during the pandemic, according to county staff.

The money will be spent over two years and is expected to help 188 adults and 79 teens get services, rather than ending up in emergency rooms or jails. The money is also expected to help 2,380 young people going through a crisis.

Another $ 1.9 million in federal funds was allocated to community services. This will allow the county crisis center to continue to assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week for callers and walk-ins.

Councilors also allocated $ 350,000 to support the expansion of hotline services and staffing at EveryMind in Rockville. This money will be used to enable the nonprofit to increase the number of calls it can handle by 33%. The money will also be used to help EveryMind prepare to join the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which could triple the number of calls and in-service programming directed to EveryMind.

Councilmember Will Jawando called this expenditure “really important,” noting it will enable more people to attain assistance.