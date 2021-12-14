Cuban Carlos Ángel Valdés is in the grand finale of La Voz España

The Cuban guy Carlos Angel Valdes is just one step away from becoming The Voice Spain after having secured a place in the final of the contest during the last episode of the talent show, which aired last Saturday on the Antena 3 network.

With his spectacular voice and brilliant talent, Carlos Ángel performed the song “Rise Up” (Andra Day’s theme) with which he managed to move the audience and the jury. He himself could not contain the emotion when he finished singing and melted into a warm hug with his coach, Luis Fonsi, who congratulated him on the performance he performed on the program’s stage and dedicated some nice words to his “little bear”, as he is affectionately called.

“Today you sang for your grandmother, your mother, for your beautiful Cuba, Spain and the whole world. Gala after gala, challenge after challenge, you have overcome yourself. You are consistency, you are free. I love your freedom to do whatever you want with you. voice, that power you have. It has been a blessing to work with you, “said the interpreter of” Despacito “, who asked the public to vote for Carlos Ángel to go to the grand final, to be held this week.

Besides interpreting “Rise Up”, Carlos Ángeles also sang with Diana Larios (the other member of the Fonsi team that reached the semifinal) and her coach the song “Nada es para siempre”; and the song “El Ruido” also with his partner and David Bisbal, Fonsi’s advisor.

It was the public with their vote that was in charge of selecting the four finalists who will compete to be the winner of La Voz España 2021, Carlos Ángel being one of them.

The Cuban singer will be measured in the final against Julio Benavente and Karina Pasian, from Alejandro Sanz’s team, and Inés Manzano, from Pablo Alborán’s team, with Malú being the only coach who does not have contestants for the final gala.

It will be this Saturday, December 18, when the last gala of the contest will be held, the day on which we will discover if Carlos Ángel finally becomes La Voz España 2021 or not … Let’s hope so! Good luck!

You can follow CiberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.