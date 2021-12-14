Danna Paola confirms that pets resemble their owner, share the same hairstyle and makeup

Mexican singer Danna Paola confirms that all pets resemble their owner and that the actress has also shared a series of photographs in which both she and her dog Lu they even pose with the same hairstyle and makeup.

The name of the Danna Paola’s mascot is Lu, and it is surely a reference to her last appearance on television as an actress, since the character she plays is called Lucrecia and affectionately they call him Lu, in the Netflix series, Elite.

Cute one Yorkshire terrier breed dog She is already part of the family of the Mexican model and composer, accompanies Danna Paola everywhere and it has undoubtedly been the source of inspiration for several photographs that are already circulating on social networks.

Lu even has the same style of the interpreter of Oye Pablo and has even become the cover photo of one of Danna Paola’s songs, as well can be seen in Kaprichosa, there is no doubt that your pet is the most spoiled in the house.

As if that were not enough, now little Lu poses with a cute hairstyle that makes her look identical to Danna Paola, it is a half ponytail with her dyed hair like the protagonist of the Mexican soap opera Dare to dream.

The ex-friend of the Spanish actress Ester Expósito has decided to imitate her pet even more and is that Danna Paola boasts a spectacular makeup where the protagonist is the black outline over the eyes.

“Foxy eyes” writes on Instagram the native of Mexico City who in 2021 has turned 26 years old, the fox eyes are a makeup trend very popular and now Danna Paola adapts it to her impressive look.

With the characteristic blonde and black hair color of her breed, the dog poses like Danna Paola Rivera Munguía and even her eyes can be seen similar to those of the singer due to her tiny chonguito on the head.

No doubt all pets look like their ownerOf course, they are a reflection of our personality and Danna Paola has not overlooked the great similarity she has with her beloved Lu, recently she also announced that a new member was joining the family, it is Bagheera, a labradoodle black with curly hair, will Danna Paola dare to make that change ?.