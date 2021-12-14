David Ortiz beats Alex Rodríguez in Cooperstown voting

Dominican David Ortiz leads with 62% followed by his compatriot Alex Rodríguez with 50%, with 16 ballots released from voters for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame election in the class of 2022. Of the ballots that are delivered to the Baseball Journalists Association of the United States (BBWAA for its acronym in English), and it takes 75%, to enter immortality.

Another Dominican, Manny Ramírez, kept his percentage at 37-5% in the second post, to be in the top six. Ortiz and Rodríguez are debutantes on the ballot for the election to immortality of baseball in the United States and were part of the rivalry of their teams, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

It takes 75% of all ballots cast to be considered immortal

Other immortal Dominicans in US baseball are pitchers Juan Marichal and Pedro Martínez and position player Vladimir Guerrero. According to the latest report, Todd Helton is the same as Rodríguez; Andrew Jones leads 43.8% and closes the list of the best six Billy Wagner with 31.6%.