David Ortiz does not appear in court; hearing postponed to January 2022

Franchesca Pontantini, substitute judge of the Fifth Investigating Court of the National District, postponed until January 26 of next year the hearing of the objection appeal filed against the decision of the National District Prosecutor’s Office that favored the former player. Major League Baseball David Ortiz.

The magistrate ordered the postponement after the former player’s lawyer asked the court for a new opportunity to appear before the judge, in the absence of David Ortiz’s non-appearance in court.

Jorge Lora Castillo and Ingrid Hidalgo, lawyers for Fary Almánzar, mother of one of the former player’s sons, said they hope that that day Ortiz will finally keep his word and come to defend his position.

Lora Castillo reported that the Prosecutor of the National District Rosalba Ramos, is submitted to the Inspection of the Attorney General of the Republic, accused of contempt, considering that it is above good and evil, by not executing a sentence that acquired the thing irrevocably tried by the Second Chamber of the Criminal Chamber of the National District that orders the presentation of an accusation against Ortiz, for gender violence.

He added that the prosecutor Ramos “has been brought to justice”, since there is a final judgment that provides for an accusation and what it does is archive the file “in violation of the rights of Mrs. Fary Almánzar.”

The representatives of Almánzar stated that they hope that Ortiz will appear on January 26 and that the Inspector’s Office of the Public Ministry will have a conclusive result in relation to the complaint filed against the prosecutor Ramos.

The objection was filed by Mrs. Fary Almánzar Fernández, former partner of the former baseball player, through his lawyers Ingrid Hidalgo, Jorge Graciany Lora Olivares, Fidel Ernesto Pichardo Baba and Jorge Lora Castillo, who described the file as contempt and denial of justice , violating a final sentence.

The lawyers ask to revoke in all its parts the opinion of the file of the complaint for gender violence against David Ortiz, dictated by the lawyer Catalina Bueno Patiño, Attorney General of the National District, Director of the Gender Violence Unit, Intrafamily, and Sex Crimes.

They also request that the National District Attorney’s Office comply with the resolution as irrevocably judged, marked with number 502-2021-SRES-00177 dated June 30, 2021, in its entirety, issued by the Second Chamber of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal that revoked the file.

The lawyers said that the Prosecutor’s Office “definitively” filed the complaint against David Ortiz for alleged gender violence on two occasions, when the Criminal Procedure Code mandates with the revocation of the first ruling, it should have empowered an investigating judge to hear the case .

“With this file, the Prosecutor’s Office incurred in excess of power, violation of the principle of legality, of due process,” added the lawyers.