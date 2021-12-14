Death toll from a tanker explosion in Haiti rises to 60

The death toll from the explosion of a fuel tanker in northern Haiti rose to 60 people on Tuesday, Cap-Haitien Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonord told Efe.

Dozens of people were injured and have been transported to hospitals in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city, added Almonord, who specified their number.

“Firefighters are making a first assessment to determine the number of houses burned” as a result of the explosion, said the deputy mayor.

The explosion occurred at dawn, at a time when a hundred people were looting the tanker, after the vehicle suffered an accident in Pont Grand Bois et Samarie, a neighborhood in the center of Cap-Haitien.

The high number of wounded has saturated the medical centers of the city, for which the Government has announced that it will install field hospitals.

Many injured were being treated on the floor of a hospital due to the lack of beds, according to images circulating on social networks.

The accident occurred at a time when the country continues to experience fuel supply problems, which were triggered last October due to the action of armed gangs.

The shortage of supplies has led to the generalization of informal trade and has transformed fuel into a precious commodity, whose prices have skyrocketed both at gas stations and on the black market.

Last week, the Haitian government announced a sharp increase in tariffs for oil derivatives, hikes ranging from 24% in the case of gasoline to 108% in the case of diesel.

Last weekend, the first protests against rising fuel prices took place in Port-au-Prince.

Haiti is going through one of the most serious crises in recent decades, which has worsened especially since the assassination of the president, Jovenel Moise, on July 7.