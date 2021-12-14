Debora Hallal is out of the contest

Miss Universe 2021, the contestants who are in the top 16 tonight.. We are minutes away from meeting the new Miss Universe. Are you ready to meet the pre-finalists? Among them is the woman who will take the place the Mexican, Andrea Meza.

Aruba— Thessaly Zimmerman

Curious fact: Miss Universe began in 1952 as a marketing stunt for a California clothing company, Pacific Knitting Mills, after rival Miss America pageant winner refused to wear one of their swimsuits.

Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos

Curious fact: Only 30 contestants competed for the crown, and the first winner was Armi Kuusela from Finland. Miss Singapore, Nandita Banna Any country can compete in Miss Universe, all they have to do is pay a fee to the organization for the franchise rights. However, this is part of the reason why some smaller countries do not participate. They just can’t afford it.

France – Clémence Botino

Curious fact: In 1959, the Japanese Akiko Kojima became the first Asian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

India – Harnaaz Sandhu

Japan – Juri Watanabe

Curious fact: From the 70s to the 90s, the contest was over a month long, including rehearsals and preliminary contests.

Miss Bahamas, Chantel O’Brian

Curious fact: The ’60s and’ 70s really cemented what the contest would look like in the future. Here Bob Barker announces that Israel’s Rina Messinger had won the title in 1976.

Miss Great Britain, Emma Collingridge

Curious factAccording to the contest, winners must have intelligence and poise to handle the demands of their title. But a former judge told Forbes in 2011 that the winner is predominantly decided by their appearance.

Paraguay – Nadia Ferreira

Puerto Rico – Michelle Colon

Singapore – Nandita Banna

Miss America, Elle Smith

Curious fact: Miss Universe 2015 caused a stir when host Steve Harvey accidentally announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as the winner in place of Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

Venezuela – Luiseth Materán

Miss Philippines, Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Curious fact: Currently the Mexican Andrea Meza is the representative of Miss Universe, her reign period is the shortest in history, because due to the pandemic, the contest had to be delayed and now it is expected that on December 12 she will celebrate her new edition.

Vietnam – Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên

Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane