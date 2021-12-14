Deligne criticizes statements by Abel Martínez for “shadow toll”

The minister of Public Works and Communications, Deligne Ascención, criticized today that the current mayor of Santiago, Abel Martinez, has not taken the initiative to terminate the contract of the shadow toll while he was president of the Chamber of Deputies.

“What is unfortunate is that he did not have the initiative to end this type of contractual relationship, he was president of the Chamber of Deputies for a long time, “he said Ascension.

“I think that those who were linked and especially the mayor who was Deputy and president of the Chamber of Deputies, It is unfortunate that this has not been costly and that we have had to wait so long to make a decision like the one that has been taken “, added the Minister of Public Works,

On the type of decision made by the Dominican Government in relation to the shadow toll contract, Deligne Ascención He described it as a measure adjusted to national and international standards.

“It is a decision respecting the rule of law because we are part of an international community that also has its rules,” he said.

Contract

The president of the Republic, Luis Abinader, announced the elimination of the shadow toll through an agreement for the early termination of the concession of the Samaná Highway (Northeast Highway).

With this decision the Dominican State it would save fifteen hundred million dollars.

“I am pleased to inform you that today the Dominican Government has reached an amicable agreement for the termination of the concession contract for the Samaná Highway”Said Abinader.

The State will pay the sum of US $ 410 million to finalize the concession contract.

That amount is approximately what would have to be paid for shadow tolls in the next four years and 4 months, not counting what the tolls would generate once they have been transferred to the state trust. RD Vial.

Abel’s statements

Abel Martinez described the agreement reached by the president as harmful to the national interest Luis Abinader to end the so-called shadow toll contract.

“If the contract is wrong and is detrimental to the national interest, terminate it. Find another way, put your pants on, “he said. Abel Martinez.