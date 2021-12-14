Deportivo Cali: “Nobody believed in us. We worked quietly and with merits we reached the final”: Jhon Vásquez

Deportivo Cali enjoys the tranquility and happiness of having reached its passage to the grand final of the Colombian League in advance.

Rafael Dudamel’s cast beat Junior 2-0 last Saturday and with one day remaining in the final home runs, they sealed their ticket to the title dispute in the second semester.

One of the outstanding players in the Verdiblanca campaign has been winger Jhon Vásquez, a member of a feared attack alongside Teófilo Gutiérrez and Hárold Preciado.

“Nobody believed in us. We work quietly and with merits we have reached the final. The group became strong, we got psyched up to achieve the goal that is to become champions ”, commented Jhon in a talk with La Tocata from El País.

At 26, Vásquez is close to being champion for the first time in the Colombian League.

“The two finals I played were nice things in my past. Now I am living a beautiful stage and being a more mature player, “he added.

Cali expects a rival in the final that will come out between Deportes and Millonarios, the two teams that fight in the other home run to reach the grand final.

“We are already analyzing Tolima and Millonarios, they are very strong rivals. One plays ball well as Millionaires is, and the other has a virtue of coming out quickly in transitions. We are preparing the final independent of the rival that touches us ”, Jhon analyzed.

Deportivo Cali will visit Pereira this Wednesday in play to fulfill the last day of the semifinal phase of the League. Dudamel’s team needs to add a point to enroll in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores.

“The Copa Libertadores is the only South American tournament that I have not had the chance to play. I want to play it with Deportivo Cali, but the idea is to become champions to play the group stage ”, added the Verdiblanco footballer.

Jhon feels lucky to be able to share the squad with a great player like Teófilo. He says he has learned a lot from his abilities and talent. “It is a fortune to be a partner of ‘Teo’. You enjoy him on the court and you just have to let everything flow ”.

Wearing the Deportivo Cali shirt is a great responsibility for any footballer, due to the requirement that it be part of a team with history and hierarchy.

“Anyone does not wear the Cali shirt. It is something that weighs a lot because the fans demand you always win. You have to have personality to endure when criticism comes, “said the Cartagena striker who wants to leave his mark with Deportivo Cali.