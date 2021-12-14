Despite the embargo, in October the export of agricultural products from the US to Cuba soared by 91%

Exports of food from agricultural production from the US to Cuba increased by 91% last October, an increase of 80.5% year-on-year, according to figures provided by the Cuba-US Economic and Commercial Council.

This rate of sales to Cuba, whose government has an embargo imposed by Washington that Havana blames for its economic problems and the chronic deficiencies suffered by the country’s inhabitants, implies that now the island is the 63rd market in terms of exports of food and agricultural products from the United States.

According to a report from the Economic and Commercial Council, the amount of sales of food products and agricultural commodities from the United States to Cuba in October 2021 was $ 22,271,632, almost double than the 11,607,415 in October 2020 and four times more than the 3,704,369 in the same month of 2019.

Among the main exports for the 10th month of 2021 were frozen chicken leg quarters; frozen chicken meat; frozen chicken feet; calcium phosphate; rice, and fruits.

With that, Total US sales to Cuba in the first ten months of 2021 amounted to $ 226,712,431, almost one hundred million more than the purchases made in the same period of 2020, when the figure amounted to $ 137,869,727.

Thus, from December 2001 to the present, in a period of around two decades, exports of agricultural and food staples from the US to Cuba amount to 6,545,211,487 dollars, the Council report points out.

This, after a reform of the provisions of the embargo provided for authorizing direct commercial export, with payment always in cash, of food products, including brand names, and agricultural products from the United States to the Island, regardless of the purpose for which they are acquired. .

Although the Cuban authorities avoid mentioning it publicly, with such figures the “enemy of the north” has become one of the main supporters of the Cuban diet, who suffer a chronic shortage of basic necessities, as well as an inflation aggravated by the economic package of the Ordering Task.

Nevertheless, Many of the products purchased from the US are then marketed in the best-stocked stores managed by the military conglomerate GAESA., whose prices are in dollars, a currency to which most Cubans do not have direct access.