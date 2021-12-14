Dirk Nowitzki reveals the secret to stopping LeBron James and taking away the 2011 NBA title

One of the asterisks in LeBron James’ legacy is the 2011 NBA Finals loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki revealed the secrets to beating the Miami Heat of the ‘King’.

The world of NBA began to shake because the Miami Heat formed in the 2010-11 season a super team with a ‘Big-3’ fearsome: LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. They had the names enough to win the title, but they didn’t have a few Dallas mavericks that surprised them in the Finals. !Dirk nowitzki reveals the secrets of the historic defeat of the ‘King’!

Bolavip attended an exclusive press conference with the 14-time All-Star and former champion of the NBA in 2011 Dirk Nowitzki and waited patiently until he had a chance to ask him about one of the big asterisks in the LeBron James legacy: the Finals he lost to the Mavericks.

With 110 percent warmth and humility, Nowitzki didn’t hesitate to acknowledge that they were lucky to face a ‘Big-3’ that he was barely playing his first year and they didn’t have the roles fully defined. LeBron, Bosh and Wade they fell before the good collective performance that led the MVP of the Finals in 2011.

“We all agreed that they (Miami Heat) had more talent, what we did well is that we were a good group. We were an older team, we wanted to play and win, we had our defined roles. I had the ball close to the basket when we needed to score, there were good defenders, we had Jason Kidd who was running the game and making good passes. We knew the moment when each one had to take a step forward “Dirk Nowitzki replied to Bolavip.

Dirk Nowitzki explains how they stopped LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks hit the table and beat the ‘Big-3’ Miami Heat in 6 games. In those 2011 NBA Finals, LeBron James was limited to 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists per game… How they did it? Dirk Nowitzki, the MVP of that final, told Bolavip about it.

“What we try with LeBron James is what you try against a great player: change to confuse it. Sometimes we corner them (double mark), sometimes we force him to go to the pick and roll and we impose our strength. We changed the players that were on him. I’m sure Jason Kidd stood up for him, Shawn Marion and DeShawn Stevenson were on him too. Always try to change and confuse him, not give the same perspective of the game to a great player, but cAs I said, it helped that they were still trying to find their way into the team and that we saw them in year one. Then they formed that super team”, Dirk Nowitzki revealed.