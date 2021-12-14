Dogecoin Fired After Elon Musk’s Tweet About Crypto And Tesla By Investing.com

By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Has done it again. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ :), is already known on social media as a fervent promoter of cryptocurrencies, especially meme assets.

In a week of general decline for the sector, Musk just tweeted that Tesla will be able to accept some purchases with “and we’ll see how it goes,” adds the tycoon.

A tweet that has had an immediate reaction in the price of Dogecoin, which shoots up double digits in the top 10 of the cryptocurrency sector.

Follow the evolution of Dogecoin here: https://es.investing.com/crypto/dogecoin

