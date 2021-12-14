Dominicans injured in Mexico paid up to $ 22,000 to reach the United States

Peravia, RD.

The overturning of a van in Mexico last Thursday night, full of undocumented people and that left more than a hundred victims among dead and wounded, of these almost twenty banilejos, reveals the cost, not only in lives, but also economic of a dream that ended in tragedy for several young people in the Peravia province.

In order to reach the United States, men and women from Peravia embark on illegal trips organized by networks, which until now have not been identified by the authorities, who are engaged in human trafficking.

The route

They leave by plane to Costa Rica, sometimes, sometimes to Panama, from there they do the rest by carts and roads until they reach Mexico and finally North America.

This was the route that the accident trailer intended to take on the night of Thursday, December 9. So far, about 7 Dominican deaths, several injured and one missing person have been identified from that turnaround.

The cost

The father of one of the young people, enrolled in this trip, revealed to Listín Diario that his offspring paid about 1,200,000 pesos.

The boy who lives in the Las 20 Casitas sector in the northern part of the Baní municipality has been reported missing.

In the community of Cañafistol, where the relatives of three of the victims live, two cousins ​​and a neighbor (between 21, 23 and 45 years old), the grandmother is heard saying that one of these boys was raised $ 22,000 for pay “the fatal trip.”

Other testimonies collected by LISTÍN journalists, among relatives, friends and neighbors of the injured in the communities; Catalina, Cañafistol, Las Carreras, Cruce de Ocoa, Baní and others, account for similar payments ranging from $ 10,000 to $ 1,300,000 pesos.

What do you do to collect this money?

In the midst of the heartbreaking drama experienced by the relatives of the deceased, injured and missing from this painful tragedy, everything that these people are capable of doing to collect the money from the adventure that would take them to reach the United States comes to light.

The father of one of the disappeared explained, unable to contain his tears, that his son to make this trip; He mortgaged his house, sold his car and his business.

The grandmother of another deceased in Cañafistol, a rural community southeast of Baní, assured that they mortgaged the family house, among other things, to collect the 22 thousand dollars from her grandson’s trip, of which they gave around 50 0 60 percent advanced and the remainder when it arrives in the United States.

“It never came” is the expression in his eyes and saddened face.

Your livelihoods before the tragedy

In the search for the daily life of these young people who risk their lives in these illegal trips, it comes out that this almost twenty boys worked in trades ranging from electricians, tradesmen and plumbers.

According to their relatives, the same seeing their surroundings considered that what they produced did not give them to acquire goods.

“This does not give a young man to make his house, have a good car and provide a good family,” says the grandmother of one of those killed in the tragedy.

That pushes them to this uncertain adventure

“Here youth die waiting for a job, to find something to build a house or buy a car, so you do everything you can to guide them on one of these trips to see if they can get something,” said Juan Alberto Soto’s grandmother. Ortiz, from Cañafistol.

The case of Ángel Lugo García, 21, in Catalina, east of this southern town, who died just when he was in his last year of university studies in electrical engineering, explained that for his relative he did not see a future in the Dominican Republic.