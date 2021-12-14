Drug website creator sells NFTs from prison

Ross Ulbritch He has earned 6 million dollars from prison, from where he is serving a sentence for creating the portal Silk road, the largest drug market in the Deep Web.

Ulbritch He has been imprisoned since 2013 and is sentenced to two life sentences for creating the largest black market on the internet, where drugs and weapons were sold and kidnappings or deaths were traded in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

But that didn’t stop him from selling a NFT (non-fungible token) for 6 million from prison. Blockworks reports that over a thousand crypto investors created FreeRossDAO to raise funds and be able to buy it.

“This is just the beginning,” the DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization, tweeted on Thursday. “Buy this NFT has not released Ross. We still have a long way to go to seek justice and rectify his disproportionate double life sentence as a first-time non-violent offender. “

They ask for their freedom

The DAO, which was formed on December 2 after the collection was announced NFT, describes his mission as “[unirse] in solidarity with Ross, raise funds to buy his Genesis collection and protest the injustices of the American prison system. “

For many of its defenders, “he is not to blame for the items that were sold on that website.”

“I’m stunned,” he tweeted Ulbricht on your account run by a family member on Friday. “I feel like I now have a new purpose. The auction exceeded all expectations ”.

Proceeds from the collection will go to charity, according to the mother of Ulbricht, Lyn. “Ross wants to use his art to help people. And we’re starting by helping the incarcerated [ya sus familias con] the suffering they are going through, ”he said in the same Twitter space.

