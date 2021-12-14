Eddie Palmieri wants to record with Bad Bunny

The legendary pianist Eddie Palmieri is part of a select group of musicians who made themselves known in the 1960s and 1970s within the tropical sounds and who, despite being born in the United States to Puerto Rican parents, not only broke with the They cast what was heard at that time, but instead they raised the flag of Puerto Rico in all corners of the planet earth. As recent as last weekend Palmieri was included among the legends of Puerto Rican music in the emotional video that served as the opening of the concert from Bad bunny “P Fkn R”, held at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

“I thank Bad Bunny for the gesture and for including me in the video. It is a pride for me to be considered among so many luminaries on the island. I appreciate it from my soul. I truly hope that everything continues to go well for her in her career and in her life. “, said the musician, but not before making a public invitation to the exponent of urban music to record together a song of his authorship. “Let’s see if we meet one day to record something together. I have a number called ‘Conditions that exist’, which I recorded in 1974 on the album ‘Sentido’, where I included the songs ‘Puerto Rico’ and ‘Adoración’, which I offer to Bad Bunny to record, since it would be a stick “.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwQ1ZB2Pt1Y

Concert in Puerto Rico

Those who want to enjoy the creative talent, energy and good music that this musician has created throughout his long career, can be part of the show. “Eddie Palmieri and Friends”, the next Saturday, December 18 at 8:00 pm, at the Tito Puente Amphitheater, in San Juan, which in addition to celebrating the musical career of this superstar of tropical music, will have a very special meaning for the musician known as “El Rompeteclas”.

Just three days before the concert, Palmieri will celebrate 85 years of life, so this show also considers it a birthday celebration. “There is no better way for me than to celebrate my birthday in the place where my parents, my father-in-law and my wife were born”, said the pianist in a telephone interview conducted from his residence in Hackensack, New Jersey. “In addition to that, for me it will be tremendous pride to be able to touch the Puerto Rican fans that I know will fill the house, which is why I already feel very happy spiritually”.

During the evening, the musical arranger ensures that the public will see a great show where they will be able to sing and dance classic songs that topped the charts worldwide and that, in turn, achieved outstanding awards. In the show, the pianist will share the stage with great friends and artists such as Charlie sepulveda, the Batacumbele group founded by the late Angel “Cachete”, Arlene gonzalez Y Michael Stuart, among others.

“Let’s start with Latin jazz music, where initially there will be three metals with the trumpeter Brian lynch, the saxophonist Louis Fouche, who is my family, and who is part of the Stephen Colbert Show orchestra, as well as the trombonist Jimmy Bosch”Palmieri explained. “That first song ‘Novel Cruise’ will give way to the participations of Herman Oliver Y Charlie sepulveda. From there, the rhythm of the show will go directly to Afro-Caribbean music, using five brass ”.

Later, the novel singer Arlene González will take the stage, who will interpret the song “So that they know who I am”, authored by Palmieri. “This song is like an explanation of what Afro-Caribbean music is, but with a spectacular rhythm and flavor. If there is one thing I am sure of, it is that I was born to make people dance and I make people dance. And that is something the public will see in this matter ”, mentioned the winner of eight Grammy awards. In fact, Palmieri was the first Latin musician to win a Grammy in 1975.

On the other hand, the salsero Michael Stuart will accompany the orchestra to interpret one of its songs and, according to Palmieri, he could be accompanied by the singers Victor Manuelle Y Gilberto santa rosa, although they have yet to confirm their attendance.

Enviable energy

At his age, Palmieri has enviable energy and vitality, which he attributes to a strict Japanese diet of brown rice, some vitamin supplements, the practice of yoga and the occasional drink of Puerto Rican coquito. “Some of these practices I learned from my mother-in-law, who was very spiritual. But I always remember a saying from the maestro Vicentico Valdés when I started playing in his orchestra in 1956. He told me ‘remember this Eddie: it is a danger to be alive, but dead you cannot live’ “Laughing, he explained the reason why the musician takes care of his health.

Currently, the pianist is focused on the production of the tropical music album of the singer Arlene González, who will participate in the concert. The way in which Palmieri met González was extremely curious, since the young Puerto Rican had the objective of meeting the pianist because she admired him as an artist and was looking for an opportunity as a singer. That is how González bought his ticket to attend the National Zalsa Day, a few years ago, and after that he arrived at the Hotel San Juan where he met the artist. At that moment, the young woman asked Palmieri for the opportunity to sing to her in the middle of the lobby before a group of people. Once finished, the composer was super surprised with his talent, to the point that he decided to produce an album for him.

Next steps

Next year, Palmieri would like to work on an album continuation of his classic “Harlem River Drive” which he recorded in 1971 and which became a song of protests against the poverty and inequality that existed in certain neighborhoods in New York in the early 1970s, in addition to creating other Latin jazz projects.

“But what I am sure of is that at some point I will compose and record my ‘Requiem’, like Mozart, my final song, which will be called“ Soy el rumbero del piano ”The musician jokingly mentioned to talk about what his inevitable death would be. “But a recording of the wake of one of the members of the Trío Matamoros de Cuba always comes to mind, where the widow says to the camera ‘Death? death goes with you all day. You get up every day and death is there, at noon and at night. ‘ But I learned a son that says: ‘Death comes looking for me to take me to the cemetery, but when he saw me so serious, he told me I was playing’”, Concluded this unique artist with a laugh.