Eiza González, Camila Sodi and Dua Lipa, used the crochet knitted bikinis trend | Famous

Again the actress Eiza Gonzalez showed style classes, now for winter, it is usually the perfect season to take out coats from the closet, high boots and fur jackets, however the protagonist of ‘Ambulance’ has turned the season around using a rather fresh look .
The singer has expressed that there is more than one way to conquer in fashion, and outside of what the thermometers and low temperatures indicate, the crochet fabric is still alive, and she did not do it with a scarf or jacket, but with a bikini.
The piece that was present during the summer, was the object of desire by several famous and again arrived in winter time by the hand of Eiza Gonzalez.
Social networks have served as a platform to show the world a form of expression, in the case of celebrities to be closer to their followers and the interpreter knows how to perfectly manage her accounts where she publishes images in front of her 7.4 million fans on Instagram.
Eiza González and her crochet bikini
There are only a few days left in 2021, but it is still time to rescue some trends, Eiza It showed that crochet will be around for a while longer and won’t say goodbye.
The actress who participated in Amores Verdaderos shared a photo with a blue crochet bikini, with other colors such as pink, lilac and green. Finally, she added a seashell necklace to give it a beach touch.
The moment she shared the image, the artist took the opportunity to consult her followers about some recommendations for the search for more swimsuits.
Other celebrities who have used crochet bikinis
In the month of August the singer Dua Lipa shared a reel where he could be seen in the company of his friends. But what stood out was the swimsuit, embroidered in crochet stitch in bright colors.
Made up of two pieces with details such as a rainbow, a daisy and a heart, they are the leading figures of the bikini. To complement the look, Dua Lipa She used various accessories and colored beads, including a pair of phosphorescent bracelets, large star-shaped earrings, and sunglasses.
Camila sodi He also showed that he likes this material as he wore a similar swimsuit. Unlike Dua and Eiza, Camila wore a triangular cut design, being larger in the cups, and at the bottom she wore a short with ribbons.
The two pieces are embroidered in crochet with a pattern of pink, white, orange and black.