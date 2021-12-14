Elon Musk Named Time Magazine Personality of the Year

The American magazine Time on Monday named the founder of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and also space entrepreneur Elon Musk as the personality of the year, highlighting the takeoff experienced in 2021 by this technology mogul.

“Personality of the Year is influential, and few individuals are more influential than @elonmusk in life on Earth, and potentially beyond Earth as well,” noted Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal, announcing the winner. on his Twitter account.

This 50-year-old South African-born man with great ambition this year surpassed his rival in the space race Jeff Bezos, the founding mogul of the online sales giant Amazon, to become the richest person in the world. .

In October, the valuation of his electric car company surpassed a trillion dollars, and during the year his company SpaceX has partnered with the US space agency, NASA, to launch several missions.

Musk has been a ubiquitous figure in American culture for the past few years. He amassed 66 million followers on Twitter and was a guest host of the famous comedy show Saturday Night Live in May.

He speaks ambitiously about his interest in colonizing Mars and plans orbital flights for next year as part of SpaceX’s plan to make the American return to the Moon possible.

In addition, he is known for influencing the movements of the markets and the value of cryptocurrencies with just one tweet.

But its main socioeconomic influence for now is with its innovative electric vehicles.

“Our intention with Tesla has always been to serve as an example for the automotive industry, hoping that they will also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy,” Musk said in an interview released alongside the person of the year announcement.

“For better or worse”

Time first presented its Personality of the Year award in 1927. Last year it was received by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

For Time editors, the title is attributed to those who “embodied what was important that year, for better or for worse.”

“Musk’s rise coincides with broader trends of which he and his fellow tech moguls are part cause and part effect,” Time’s editor-in-chief wrote.

Among those trends, Felsenthal detailed “the continuing decline of traditional institutions in favor of individuals, the dysfunction of government that has given more power and responsibility to business, and the abysses of wealth and opportunity.”

Beyond Tesla, outer space remains one of Musk’s greatest ambitions.

“His goal is to make humanity a multiplanetary species,” said Jeffrey Kluger, a Time contributor, in the video.

In earlier times, interplanetary travel was a collective undertaking that world leaders used to compete for, but private companies have become increasingly involved, according to Time.

“For Musk, that is progress, diverting the distribution of capital away from the government towards those who are good managers,” Felsenthal wrote.

“For others, it is testimony to the failures of capitalism as staggeringly wealthy men, mostly white men, play by their own rules, while much of society is left behind,” he added.