Elon Musk, Time Magazine Character of the Year – People – Culture

The popular American magazine ‘Time’ released in the last hours the name of the most influential person of this 2021.

On this occasion, the one chosen among the more than 7.8 billion inhabitants of the planet was the particular tycoon Elon musk.



“Few people have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth as well.”argued Edward Felsenthal, editor of the publication, on the reasons for his appointment.

And, in the last 365 days, Musk made the news at least once a month.

The impact of his feat after reaching Space with Spacex, the rise of Tesla, his automotive brand, his stance against more levies on billionaires and his ‘scuffles’ with officials of the United Nations Organization on the forms of ‘end world hunger’ it is summed up in the title given to him by the financial ‘Bloomberg’ at the beginning of November: ‘the richest man in the world’.

The magazine’s decision to highlight the trajectory of the entrepreneur with more than $ 260 billion in the pockets has been criticized by some users who question the ‘humanitarian contribution’ of the South African-born.

“This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit”, highlighted the magazine, also recalling that its list distinguishes the most influential “for better or worse”.

“Whether we like it or not, now we are in musk’s world”Summarized editor Felsenthal in his personal justification.

The other personalities of the year

In addition to Elon Musk, who had already been highlighted in September by the same publication as the second most innovative person in the world, ‘Time’ chose the hero, the athlete and the artist of this 2021.

Hero of the year

As for the character with epic value, the magazine opted for group recognition.

Scientists of the world, who transcendentally in the last two years have put their knowledge at the service of humanity, were the honorees.

Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, four of the great minds behind the mRNA vaccines against covid-19, they were in charge of representing their sector.

“The miracle workers behind vaccines are ‘Time’s’ Heroes of the Year’ not only because they gave the world a defense against a pathogen, but also because the form of that amazing achievement protects more than our health – they channeled their ambitions towards the common good, they spoke to each other and trusted the facts “, highlighted ‘Time’.

Athlete of the year

For those in charge of the magazine ‘Time’, the figure of sport in the last year was nothing more and nothing less than Simone biles, the American athlete who marked a before and after in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The gymnast, recognized as one of the best in the history of her discipline, at just 24 years old, embodied in her figure the importance of Mental health in sport with his difficult experience in the most recent world jousts.

Months later, her heartbreaking testimony following her abuse by criminal physician Larry Nassar confirmed her audacity.

“Biles’s confidence in speaking his truth and taking charge of his destiny offered permission to athletes and non-athletes alike to speak more openly about the challenges they had once reserved for themselves.”, highlighted the magazine.

Artist of the year

Olivia rodrigo, the young American actress and singer, was chosen by ‘Time’ as the most outstanding person in the world of entertainment.

The publication highlighted that his song ‘Drivers license’ was the most listened to in the entire planet, according to Spotify listings.

In addition, his album ‘Sour’, the first he released, was the most reproduced globally, according to the registration of the streaming platform.

‘Time’ emphasized the content of their songs and the value in highlighting realities of the world’s youth population.

“She embraces a key quality of her generation: disorderly and uninhibited vulnerability. It shows in his songs and in the way he shares his life “, assured the North American magazine.

