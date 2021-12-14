Elon Musk wants to bring a ‘Noah’s ark’ full of animals to Mars

After being declared yesterday Person of the Year by ‘Time’ magazine, an optimist Elon Musk assured in a later talk with the same outlet that he would be surprised if his plan to reach Mars in 2026 is not a success. The next goal, says the CEO of SpaceX, is to establish the first colony on the red planet and mount “A futuristic Noah’s ark” with animals.

“[Pocos] individuals have had more influence than Musk in life on Earth, and potentially in life outside Earth as well, “Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsentha said to explain his choice.” In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person but also as the richest example of massive change in our society. ”

Musk later spoke with Felsentha in front of a group of journalists and readers of the American magazine. During that talk, he was surprisingly optimistic about his goal of having his Starship ready to reach Mars in 2026. “I think we can go around the Moon maybe in 2023 and land on the lunar surface in three years,” Musk said . “I would be surprised if we don’t land on Mars in five years.”

Test of the union between the Super Heavy and the Starship in August. (SpaceX)

This means that your Starship would have passed all tests and would be operating at full capacity in 2023 to fulfill the Dear Moon mission, which will send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and a group of passengers on a six-day trip around the Moon.

It also means that, despite the fact that NASA has said that its Artemis mission – which aims to return humans to the Moon with a SpaceX ‘lander’ – is delayed until at least 2026, one of its spacecraft will land in our satellite by 2024. And, finally, that it would reach Mars in 2026, although its initial plan was to send cargo ships in 2022 and then the first humans the next time Earth and Mars are close enough.

In addition, Musk has announced a surprising new goal that he had already hinted at in a tweet published last April. “The overall goal has been to make life multiplanetary and allow humanity to become a space civilization,” Musk said. “And the next big goal is build a self-sufficient city on Mars and bring Earth’s animals and creatures there. Kind of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. Although we will carry more than two, it is a bit weird if there are only two. ”

If we make life multiplanetary, there may come a day when some plants & animals die out on Earth, but are still alive on Mars – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2021

Optimism after the disaster

All this he has said despite the fact that, just a couple of weeks ago, Musk raised the alarm voice among shareholders and SpaceX workers. In an ’email’ to his workers that ended up leaking to the press, the CEO of the company assured that SpaceX was at risk of bankruptcy due to problems in the production of its Raptor engine.

During the Thanksgiving bridge – a holiday that Americans celebrate as a family with the same intensity that we celebrate our Christmas – Musk made an ’email’ appeal to SpaceX workers in which he asked them, “unless Whether he has critical family matters or cannot physically return to Hawthorne, we will need all hands on deck to recover from what is, frankly, a disaster. ”

The 29 Raptor engines of the Super Heavy Booster. (SpaceX)

If SpaceX’s plan to build 800 to 1,000 Raptors engines per year is not carried out, the company would lose its commercial contracts with the Government and with private entities. This would effectively be a real disaster for the company that would make it impossible for them to remain viable as a company.

“If we can’t get enough reliable Raptors to be built, we won’t be able to fly the Starship, which means then we won’t be able to launch the Starlink V2 Satellite (the Falcon does not have the volume or mass in orbit needed for the V2 satellite). The V1 satellite, by itself, is financially weak, while the V2 is strong, “said Musk.

A full Starship rendition launching from Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX)

The other big problem for SpaceX’s goals is regulatory. Although the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted them a license to conduct an orbital test a few days ago, they still have to wait for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to complete its environmental assessment before the Starship can be launched outside of the Earth.

If the FAA meets the deadlines they announced, the review would be complete by December 31. This could allow SpaceX to meet the goals of carrying out the orbital launch during the first quarter of the year and Musk begin to meet his goals of becoming Emperor of Mars.



