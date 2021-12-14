Elon Musk was chosen as “person of the year”: what he did

Today, Time chose the billionaire Elon Musk as the personality of the year 2021. According to the American magazine, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is “an indicator of influence.”
Elon Musk is the richest man on a global scale with a fortune of US $ 297,000 million, according to a survey by Forbes.
“Few people have had more influence than Musk in all of human history and potentially life outside of Earth as well.”said Edward Felsenthal, the editor-in-chief of Time magazine.
“In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the worldbut also as perhaps the richest example of massive change in our society, “Felsenthal added.
On the other hand, Time details the reason for its decision: in the first place, Musk was able to create solutions to an existential crisis; Secondly, embodied the possibilities and, in turn, the dangers of the age of tech titans; and finally, He drove the most daring and disruptive transformations in society.
For these reasons they determined that “Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year 2021”.
Who is Elon Musk?
Musk’s beginnings date back to 1998, when he unknowingly founded the world’s most popular online payment company. At the time, Confinity was a financial startup that merged with X in the 2000s.
The latter company was founded by Ken Howery, Max Levchin, Elon Musk, Luke Nosek, Peter Thiel, and Yu Pan. A year later, the company was renamed “PayPal” and it was a money transfer service via pocket electronic agendas.
In the early 2002, this group of brilliant minds met, if you like by chance, in Sillicon Valley and since then the names of its members appear directly – or indirectly – in each of the new technological tanks.
They were called “the PayPal mafia” as grew little by little in PayPal’s offices, before the firm was bought by eBay in 2002.
When the company was acquired, Musk made $ 180 million, which then invested in their companies: US $ 100 million went to SpaceX, US $ 70 million to Tesla and US $ 10 million to Solar City. According to industry sources, he had to borrow money to pay the rent.
In 2006, Tesla launched its first electric model called “Tesla Roadster”, a sports car with a removable roof and almost 400 kilometers of autonomy.
In total, 2,400 units were sold and Tesla was in danger of disappearing.
After years of perseverance, the car company managed to lead the global electric vehicle market; and already reports sales in the third quarter of the year US $ 3.0110 million in China and US $ 6.410 million in the United States.
On the other hand, Musk is the founder of SpaceX, a private aerospace company that launches internet satellites into space and works in conjunction with NASA to build spacecraft.
According to investor data, SpaceX has a market value of $ 100 billion and is the second most valuable privately held company globally.