Elon Musk was chosen as “person of the year”: what he did

Today, Time chose the billionaire Elon Musk as the personality of the year 2021. According to the American magazine, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is “an indicator of influence.”

Elon Musk is the richest man on a global scale with a fortune of US $ 297,000 million, according to a survey by Forbes.

“Few people have had more influence than Musk in all of human history and potentially life outside of Earth as well.” said Edward Felsenthal, the editor-in-chief of Time magazine.

“In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the worldbut also as perhaps the richest example of massive change in our society, “Felsenthal added.

Elon Musk.

On the other hand, Time details the reason for its decision: in the first place, Musk was able to create solutions to an existential crisis; Secondly, embodied the possibilities and, in turn, the dangers of the age of tech titans; and finally, He drove the most daring and disruptive transformations in society.

For these reasons they determined that “Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year 2021”.

Who is Elon Musk?

Elon Musk.

Musk’s beginnings date back to 1998, when he unknowingly founded the world’s most popular online payment company. At the time, Confinity was a financial startup that merged with X in the 2000s.

The latter company was founded by Ken Howery, Max Levchin, Elon Musk, Luke Nosek, Peter Thiel, and Yu Pan. A year later, the company was renamed “PayPal” and it was a money transfer service via pocket electronic agendas.

In the early 2002, this group of brilliant minds met, if you like by chance, in Sillicon Valley and since then the names of its members appear directly – or indirectly – in each of the new technological tanks.

They were called “the PayPal mafia” as grew little by little in PayPal’s offices, before the firm was bought by eBay in 2002.