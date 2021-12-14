Elon Musk was voted Personality of the Year by Time magazine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves a courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The Annual Issue of America’s News Magazine Time chose as his character this year the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, for being one of the “Few people who have had more influence on life on Earth” and “potentially also on life outside of Earth”says the magazine.

“For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and dangers of the era of tech titans, for driving the most daring and disruptive transformations in society, Elon Musk is Time’s 2021 Person of the Year.” celebrate the article.

The choice of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX from a long list of candidates centered on the power of the 50-year-old billionaire to shape “the basic structures” that surround ordinary life.

“In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the world, but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive change in our society“, Details the issue on the decision to choose Musk, a character” one of a kind.

“He sees his mission as solving the world’s most intractable challenges and, along the way, breaking into multiple industries over two decades. These include what was once the central American creation, combustion engine cars, and what was once the American central aspiration, space flight, as well as a litany of other manifestations of our present and future: infrastructure building. , artificial intelligence, neurotechnology, payment systems, and more and more money in itself through its flirtations with cryptocurrencies ”, he deepens.

In addition to spawning the popular electric car company and space rocket company, Musk – whose net worth exceeds $ 300 billion – also leads brain chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure company The Boring Company.

But Time consider Tesla as its “biggest ground impact” so far. This year, the company became one of the few in the world to achieve a trillion dollar valuation, thanks to the visionary personality of its founder: “It is a market that Musk created almost single-handedly, seeing long before others. the demand for clean energy transportation that would eventually drive the global climate crisis. “

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon crew capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

If his influence on Earth is not enough, space is not a limit for Musk. “Your SpaceX is the world’s commercial leader in the construction and flight of rockets and crews, chosen by NASA to build the spacecraft that aims to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.”

“We still don’t know to what extent Tesla, SpaceX and the companies Musk has yet to think about will change our lives. At 50, you have plenty of time to write the future, yours and ours. Like it or not, now we’re in Musk’s world“, Concludes the magazine.

Since 1927, the magazine Time annually names an individual or a group of personalities as “Person of the Year”, the one who has had the greatest influence in the world during the last 12 months. The last to obtain this recognition were in 2020 US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

The “Person of the Year” has not always been someone with a positive influence. The most notable person in this case has been Adolf hitler, cover of the 1938 issue, “with the ominous prediction added that ‘it may make 1939 a year to be remembered,'” the magazine explains.

