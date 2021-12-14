Elon Musk’s prediction: Tesla CEO knows which profession will pay the best wages in the coming years

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk

The richest man in the world, Elon musk, affirmed that many of the jobs will become useless in the future and anticipated what the “star” profession will be in the coming years. The CEO of Tesla and Space X, who was chosen this week as Time magazine’s Personality of the Year, He pointed out that the best paid and most demanded jobs will be those that have to do with artificial intelligence.

Still, Musk also said that at the same time artificial intelligence could spell the end of many jobs around the world. “Artificial intelligence will make jobs meaningless,” Musk said in a talk with the Alibaba founder, Jack Ma, at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence held in Shanghai.

The businessman recommended young people to study engineering. Although he predicted that eventually AI will be able to write its own software

Those least vulnerable to those changes in the world of work will be the people who can program artificial intelligence (AI) software, Musk noted. The businessman recommended young people to study engineering, although he predicted that eventually AI will be able to write its own software.

Musk’s comments come as the debate over the impact of technology on the global workforce grows. The World Economic Forum has forecast that 75 million jobs will have been displaced by 2022, according to an article published by GQ magazine.

However, Musk’s view was not entirely pessimistic: He claimed that companies focused on human interaction will continue to thrive, even in a rapidly changing job landscape. “People fundamentally enjoy interacting with other people. If you work on something that involves people or engineering, this is probably a good approach.“, He said.

A few days ago, from his personal Twitter account, Musk offered a job in search of people focused on the development of artificial intelligence. “As always, Tesla is looking for expert artificial intelligence engineers who are concerned with solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in important ways,” he said.

According to the search, the candidate will have to collaborate to develop the next generation of automation, including a general-purpose two-pedal humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring. “We are looking for mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us take advantage of our expertise in artificial intelligence beyond our fleet of vehicles,” he explained.

Personality of the year

The American magazine Time named the businessman as personality of the year. “Personality of the Year is someone influential, and few individuals are more influential than Elon Musk in life on Earth, and potentially beyond Earth as well,” noted Time’s editor-in-chief, Edward felsenthal, when he announced the winner on his Twitter account.

Musk during the unveiling of the Tesla Model 3 in Shanghai, China

Musk, 50, born in South Africa, this year became the richest person in the world, surpassing his rival in the space race Jeff bezos, founder of Amazon. In October, the valuation of his electric car company surpassed a trillion dollars, and during the year his company SpaceX partnered with the US space agency, NASA, to launch various missions.

The billionaire, who has an interest in colonizing Mars, plans orbital flights for next year as part of SpaceX’s plan to make a US return to the Moon possible. In addition, he is known for influencing the movements of the markets and the value of cryptocurrencies with just one tweet, although his main socioeconomic influence for now is with his innovative electric vehicles.

“Our intention with Tesla has always been to serve as an example for the automotive industry, hoping that they will also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy,” Musk said in an interview released alongside the person of the year announcement.

