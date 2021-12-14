Father of Cuban rapper El Funky dies in Cuba

Rapper’s father Eliécer Marquez Duany, artistically known as The Funky, died this Sunday in Havana.

“Damn daddy you left me tremendous emptiness, I never thought you would leave so fast, asere, what a great pain and without being able to be there fucking …”, wrote the musician on his Facebook profile.

Edelio Marquez Alfonso he was 65 years old when he died. He was a native of Guantánamo, where he was born on January 27, 1956. Contacted by CiberCuba, The Funky revealed that his father passed away as a result of prostate cancer that spread to him.

Followers of his profile expressed their condolences for this loss to the musician, who has been in the United States for a few months.

“Oh, brother, I’m very sorry … receive a big hug from your brothers and friends … may your champion rest in peace … I’m really sorry”; “How hard my bro! I’m very sorry … I send you a big hug … and your dad may rest in peace ”; “I’m sorry for your loss. I hope you recover from such great pain. Champion strength. EPD your daddy ”, are some of the messages that his followers have written to him in the publication.

CiberCuba joins the pain that overwhelms the musician and his family, to whom he conveys his deepest condolences.

The Funky, along with the rapper Maykel osorbo, is considered one of the most critical of the Cuban government since he joined the San Isidro Movement.

He currently resides in Miami, with the intention of working on his music and continuing to consolidate himself as an independent artist, protester and defender of the rights of Cubans, as he recently declared.

In the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy, “Patria y Vida”, a song of which he is one of the authors, won in two categories: Best Song of the Year and Best Urban Song.

“I am not going to return to Cuba because I am inclined to go to prison, and my life is in danger. If I am here it is because I got tired of the blows, the abuse, the repression and the misery”, the musician pointed out about his stay in the United States.

He also indicated that if all the activists are imprisoned on the island, they would give the regime the opportunity to silence them.