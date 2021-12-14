FC Barcelona: Erling Haaland’s agent meeting with president Joan Laporta in Italy | Spanish League

The winter transfer market is looming and European clubs are already analyzing how to reinforce their payroll with bombastic signings or make money with great sales.

In this sense, the young people of the moment are Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. While the first points to Real Madrid, either in this market or in mid-2022, the second sounds everywhere. Now, this Monday a detail was known that could mark the path of the Norwegian in the near future.

With the elimination of the Champions League and the good advantage that Bayern Munich already has in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund resigned the possibility of winning important things in a season that has just reached its middle part.

Thus, the Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola, is already moving to see the possibilities of his client. It is worth remembering that the young attacker does not have a termination clause, which is why to sign him it is necessary to sit down and negotiate with the German board.

As announced by the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano, Raiola met in Italian territory with Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona.

What were the two of them doing in Turin? They attended the ‘Golden Boy’ gala, a prize won by Barça Pedri. So both took the opportunity to meet in a “famous hotel” in the city.

“Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Turin today. Laporta is in Italy for Pedri’s Golden Boy and met Raiola at a famous hotel. The relationship has been great for years. Haaland, Pogba and several other talents are under fireRomano wrote on his Twitter account.

Although the journalist did not speak promptly about the Haaland case, the Spanish media did their thing. ‘Sport’ clarified that Laporta asked Raiola for details about the Norwegian’s situation, something that has been customary in recent markets. It was also recalled that last April both parties met for the same reason.

Now, the big problem is that, it is assumed, Barcelona is in a serious economic crisis and in theory it does not have money to sign (Dani Alves arrived for free, Ferrán Torres could arrive on loan) …