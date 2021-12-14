Federal Prosecutor’s Office identified 13 calls intercepted as evidence against Raphy Pina

At least 13 calls intercepted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would be presented to the jury as evidence against the producer. Raphy Pina Nieves.

This was indicated by the federal prosecutor’s office when informing the court that some 285 articles of evidence would parade during the trial to support the indictment of a federal Grand Jury.

The Public Ministry noted that among the intercepted calls, it included some telephone conversations between Pina Nieves and a person identified as Joed Romero Soler.

“(Will be presented) evidence on each call intercepted by the Electronic Interception Order for the telephone” of “Joed Romero Soler, including, but not limited to the date and time of the call; people intercepted during the call; content of the call; the sum and substance of the call; among other details of the interception ”, indicated the federal prosecutor’s office in a motion.

In addition to the audios of the calls, there are also the transcripts, with their respective translations.

There are also the affidavits, application and court orders to intercept calls. Similarly, they announced the documents of the authorities in relation to the raid on the residence of Pina Nieves in Caguas.

On the raid, the federal prosecutor’s office announced as evidence everything occupied in a “safe” in the house of the accused.

A motion by the federal prosecutor’s office last summer indicated that “the intercepted telephone calls” by the FBI “reflect” that “the vault at the defendant’s residence contained firearms.”

The trial, which started yesterday, resumes this morning with the continuation of the testimony of an FBI agent about the raid on that house of Pina Nieves in Caguas in April 2020.

“Let’s go over there. Positive, calm, we have a lot of faith (in this) second day, “said Pina upon arrival at the court. “We are holding our heads,” he stressed, indicating that he hopes that the process against him “ends soon.”

Pina Nieves faces two counts of illegal possession of an automatic firearm and possession of a firearm by a person who was convicted of a federal crime.

For each charge you expose yourself to a maximum of ten years in prison.