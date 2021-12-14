Ferrovial Chairman Rafael del Pino, elected New York Entrepreneur of the Year | Economy

The president of Ferrovial, Rafael del Pino, has been chosen this Tuesday as “businessman of the year” by the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce, at the annual gala that this institution celebrates every December in New York. The institution’s award was granted to Rafael del Pino “for his long professional career, his strong commitment to the US market, his contribution to a more internationalized company and his contribution to the consolidation of his company as one of the most important infrastructure companies. important in the world ”.

The ceremony, held in an exclusive New York club in the presence of about 300 people, was attended by the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, favorite to be reelected next year in her position, while the economic vice president of the Spanish Government , Nadia Calviño, and the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, have sent two recorded speeches.

During his speech, Rafael del Pino thanked the award received and underlined the weight that the United States has in Ferrovial’s strategy and business. “We feel fortunate to have committed around 20 billion dollars in new infrastructure projects in the United States in the last fifteen years. Projects that improve safety and mobility on the road for millions of drivers and users, while employing hundreds of contractors and subcontractors ”, said the businessman. Del Pino has reviewed some personal experiences of his relations with the United States, where he studied his MBA at MIT, and has recalled the inspiration exercised by his father, founder of Ferrovial in 1952.

For their part, Calviño and Sánchez have praised the level of Spanish companies in their internationalization process and the quality of those that have settled in the United States. Hochul has highlighted the opportunities New York offers for foreign investment. In addition, Alan Solomont, president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and former ambassador of the United States in Spain, has stressed that, under the management of Del Pino, “Ferrovial has achieved an important presence and recognition in the North American country.”

Ferrovial is one of the main global infrastructure operators and is committed to developing sustainable solutions. It has 6,000 employees in the United States and makes 33% of its global sales in this country. In its fifteen years of presence in the US, it has invested close to $ 20 billion in infrastructure projects.

Ferrovial’s activity is visible above all on the road network: it has built the I66 in the state of Virginia, the I77 in North Carolina or the Managed Lanes in Texas, among others, but it is also present in public works and airports. It operates in the country through Cintra, Ferrovial Construcción, Webber and Ferrovial Airports.

Founded in 1963, Webber is a construction subsidiary of Ferrovial in the United States, and works on more than 40 projects in Texas and Georgia, among which Grand Parkway in Houston stands out. Airports, for its part, has started its vertiport projects in Florida with the one in Palm Beach. In terms of innovation, the company has recently renewed its agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the field of energy and mobility, which has already spanned more than a decade.