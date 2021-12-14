FIA Dismisses Mercedes Appeals; Verstappen championship confirmed

Mercedes left two complaints to the FIA ​​after the Abu Dhabi GP, after hours of deliberation, both were dismissed; Mercedes will appeal decision

The FIA dismissed the team’s first plea Mercedes, which claimed that Max verstappen he did not respect the safety car and benefited from this to win the world championship in the last race of the season held in Abu Dhabi.

After the claim presented by the German team, the dome of Red bull He attended the commissioners and they mentioned that both pilots were “stepping on and releasing the accelerator”, which is why there were “a million precedents” for not being penalized on this occasion either.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss at the Yas Marina circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi GP. Getty

“The Commissioners consider that the protest is not admissible. Having considered the various statements made by the parties. The Stewards determine that, although car 33 moved in one stage, for a very short period of time, slightly ahead of car 44 ”.

Given this, they asserted that Max verstappen he was behind Hamilton at the end of the safety car and when the green flags appeared at the Yas Marina circuit.

“At a time when both cars were accelerating and braking, he was moving behind car 44 and not in front when the safety car period ended (that is, on the line). Consequently, the protest is dismissed and the protest deposit is not refunded ”.

Mercedes’ second protest, but now against race management because of the way they worked during the safety car, also meant a setback for the Germans, as their complaint did not proceed either.

Mercedes claimed that it did not respect article 48.12 that allows delayed cars to “unfold” before allowing the safety car to leave.

During the hearing, “Red Bull was allowed to attend as an“ Interested Party ”” and they argued in favor of the race decision by stating that “article 15.3 grants the race director“ absolute authority ”on“ the use of the safety car ”.

“The race director also stated that all teams had long agreed that, where possible, it was highly desirable that the race finish in a ‘green’ condition (ie not under a safety car)”, they gave know.

Despite Mercedes’ request that the stewards settle the matter by modifying the classification to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap, this is a step that the stewards believe is retroactively shortening the race and therefore , it is not appropriate. Consequently, the protest is dismissed ”, reads the text.

Mercedes announced that it would appeal this decision at the FIA ​​headquarters in Abu Dhabi.