Finnish architect creates ephemeral art on frozen lake

An architect and designer from southern Finland returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw an animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row, creating a work of art that he hopes will “make people happy and encourage them to go out and about. walk in the beautiful nature ”.

On December 4, Pasi Widgren drew a fox about 90 meters (295 feet) tall in Lake Pitkajarvi, north of Helsinki. In previous years, he used a shovel to draw a bear and an owl, always using the same lake as a canvas.

Widgren has drawn animals in local lakes every winter since 2016 near his home in a town not far from Lahti, a city of 120,000 people. Drawings disappear when more snow falls or when ice melts.

The idea of ​​ephemeral art came “suddenly a couple of years ago when I realized that I had a special coordination ability to do this kind of thing,” the 40-year-old told The Associated Press.

When he arrived at Lake Pitkajarvi this month, he tested the thickness of the ice to make sure it was dense enough for walking and working. It was 4 to 6 inches thick.

“Of course, he had ice punches with me, around his neck,” in case the ice broke and he had to rescue himself, Widgren said.

“I drew the outlines of the figure by walking and thinking that it matched my fox image and then I started to ‘draw’ using the snow shovel,” he explained.

Four hours later, it was over.

“I walked to the top of the cliffs” about 150 feet (45 meters) above the lake “to see the end result, drank coffee from my thermos and took some photos and videos as a souvenir.”

The fox was less visible Monday because it had snowed a bit, Widgren said.

“It is very important to me also that this type of art does not leave any (mark) on nature,” he said.