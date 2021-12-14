for several years I had suffered cyberbullying

Instagram: kikax3

A Serbian YouTube star, Kristina “Kika” Dukic, 21, was found dead in her home. The young woman, whose death is being investigated as a possible suicide, suffered cyberbullying for several years.

The young woman was found dead in her home in Belgrade, according to The Sun, and was a victim of cyberbullying through the different platforms on which she expressed herself and among which had more than a million followers.

As reported by that outlet, Kika had expressed her sadness over the attacks she received. “Whatever you do is never enough for them”Said the young woman in a video she posted on her networks.

In a statement posted on social media, the influencer’s mother wrote: “This will be a difficult time for all of us and all we can do is keep her memory alive. We love you Kika and we miss you more than words can explain ”.

Then, he closed the post with an important message for the millions of followers of the young woman: “If you have suicidal thoughts or suffer from depression, please talk to someone, you are not alone”.

After Kika’s death, a friend of the young woman told the Serbian media Telegraf: “Something terrible happened. I call on all the media to report carefully on this case and on the girl who fought against bullying for five years ”.

Kika was found dead in her home (Instagram: kikax3 /)

Kika was very active on YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok, and was also known in the gamer world for broadcasting Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends and Minecraft games.

His last video was recorded 8 days ago and it was a game of a game that imitated the series of The Squid game.