From the press in Mexico they doubt the MX League title won by Atlas FC and cause controversy

December 14, 2021 · 00:16 hs

Hand in hand with Diego Cocca as coach, Atlas FC managed to break a curse of 70 years without establishing themselves as league champions in Mexico, but members of the press doubt the veracity of the championship.

With the Red and Black Foxes As champions of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, the review of the collective returns began to appear among the analysts and began to generate doubts about the actions of the referees in the matches.

Faced with this situation, the journalist André Marín threw the first stone by accusing the veracity of the meeting, claiming that there were questionable passages on Atlas’s path to reach the final of the tournament.

“The Rojinegros lift the trophy for the second time in their history. Congratulations to all the people of the Atlas. To those who suffered so many years and who can enjoy it today. They deserve it. Spectacular work by Diego Cocca,” he said in the first instance.

However, then he attacked: “I have a great doubt, an immense concern: I had never seen in a League that a team was pushed so much by the refereeing. It happened in the quarterfinals against Rayados, in the semifinals against the Pumas and it also happened in the final against León “.

Finally, he ended up shooting: “Congratulations. You deserve it. Enjoy it. But no one can deny that Atlas was shamelessly pushed toward the Mexican soccer title.”