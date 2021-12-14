From today, children must also be vaccinated to go out in New York City | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Children between 5 and 11 years old must show that they have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine to get into most businesses.
The mandate includes cinemas, restaurants, concerts and gyms. It also includes some extracurricular activities like sports, band, orchestra and dance, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Infection rates are highest among children ages 5 to 11, according to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.
Choksi says vaccinating minors will help lower these numbers.
It is estimated that more than 127,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 are already vaccinated against covid-19. which is equivalent to 19% of all minors in that age range.
Of these, 40,000 received the vaccine at immunization sites set up in public schools.
“We want to protect everyone,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“We want to protect our youngest New Yorkers. We know that the omicron had a huge impact on the youngest. We know that we need the whole family to be safe, and if the youngest are safe that also helps protect our elders.”
Controversy between parents
Not all New Yorkers are happy with the measure, especially parents who still have questions about whether to vaccinate their young children.
There are also those who have already made Christmas plans that they believe should be reconsidered.
Others have made plans to travel from other countries to New York, and now they may not be able to enjoy events such as Broadway shows, movie premieres and even family dinners in restaurants, since now it depends on whether the children are there or not.
Schools with students from 5 to 11 years old have carried out vaccination campaigns during the last two weeks. On Monday, the vaccination centers in about 800 campuses ended.
Children can be vaccinated in the city’s vaccination centers, in pharmacies or, if necessary, with their private doctor.
As of December 27, the mandate will be extended again, since everyone over 12 years of age will be required to show that they have received both doses of the vaccine.