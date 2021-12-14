General Edward Sánchez to Palacio as police adviser

Major General Edward Sánchez González, former Director General of the Police, has been appointed honorary police adviser to the Executive Branch by President Luis Abinader, and will have a seat in the National Palace.

This is stipulated in Decree 665-21, signed on October 19 of this year by the president.

Sánchez was appointed director of the National Police on August 16, 2020 and dismissed on October 17, 2021, after several scandals involving police officers.

In replacement of Sánchez González, Eduardo Alberto Then was appointed, who was promoted in the same decree to Major General.

“Major General (r) Edward Ramón Sánchez González is appointed honorary police advisor to the Executive Branch, with a seat in the National Palace,” establishes article 1 of the presidential provision.

The decree, in a recital, indicates that the Organic Law of the Police provides in its article 25 that the Director of the Police, upon ceasing to function, automatically goes into retirement.

This provision was issued on October 19 of this year but was not reported to the media by the Presidency of the Republic, as is customary.

One of the most damaging scandals for the National Police with Edward González as director, was the murder of the couple of shepherds in Villa Altagracia at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Elizabeth Muñoz and Joel Díaz, were hit by bullets that blinded their lives in March of this year, supposedly by “confusing” them with a gang that was dedicated to stealing pasolas.

Since then, questions about the authority and effectiveness of Sánchez González negatively affected his management.