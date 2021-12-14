Giovani Dos Santos decides his future and worries Mexico with his choice

While waiting for the official opening of the transfer market, Giovani Dos Santos would have his future defined and in Mexico they are stunned by this decision.

December 14, 2021 08:22 hs

Since Club América made the determination to end his contract in mid-June and not renew it, Giovani Dos Santos has been training on his own pending an offer from another destination to continue his career.

Although some rumors suggested that he would sign for Rayados at the beginning of the season, the truth is that a formal proposal never came to the hands of the player and that is why he has remained in freedom of action since then.

Faced with the proximity of a new market that will take place in January 2022, eyes again point towards the former 10 from Las Águilas, trying to know what will become of his future as a professional.

Despite the fact that some affirm that the trajectory could continue in some institution of the ascent in Mexico or in Europe, in the last hours the possibility of him announcing his retirement from football began to be considered.

Through his social networks, the midfielder shows that he is fully involved in his work as a clothing model, so returning to soccer practice would take time away from this new endeavor.

Knowing that they will no longer be able to see him on the field of play, some fans are concerned and demand that he reconsider, since he is only 32 years old and age allows him to stretch his professionalism a few more years.

While Gio decides his future, the variants are already on the table. Which option will you take?