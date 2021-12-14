Go see the virgin, get married and see the champion Atlas after 70 years: Newlyweds steal the final | News from Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Jalisco.- Atlas became champion for the second time in its history after 70 years without being crowned in a December 12, 2021 for history, the day on which the Virgin’s Day, the posthumous tribute to Vicente Fernández, Formula 1 and Miss Universe. But outside of sports, a just married couple he stole the Liga MX final.

December 12, 2021 will be remembered as a special day by the fans of Atlas.



Probably the plan of the newlyweds was to go see the virgin, marry and after the wedding see the champion Atlas, reason why the woman even with wedding suit and her man formally dressed in an elegant waistcoat they witnessed the historic match and the red-black feat from the Jalisco stadium tribune.

Not much is known about the couple who joined their lives in marriage, but it became a topic within social networks given the curiosity of the incident, in addition to being captured by TV Azteca cameras, although the narrators Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Jorge Campos, nor David Medrano did not comment on the matter, which seemed strange, since they are used to doing so.

Newlyweds own the end and trends

The couple from the Liga MX final went viral and obviously there were many comments on social networks about it that made newlyweds a trend.

The bride and groom of the MX final They have not even arrived at the church – Pepesquero (@El_Joshh)

