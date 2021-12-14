Google makes everything easier in Calendar by adding a simple account selector

Related news

Apart from the new widgets that have been received in Google Calendar, this time the big G has used wit so that we can quickly identify which account we are using when creating an event.

One of those little novelties that they become super useful for the day to day with a calendar that has some very important characteristics.

Placing the account selector on your site in Google Calendar

Via 9to5Google, the first thing the guys from Mountain View have done is set the main account selector in the upper right corner; as it happens in other apps as happened with the renewal of the Google Play Store in its mobile version.

The account selector

The Free Android

The big G has announced that profile photos have been added of the accounts in the upper right corner so that we can quickly identify which one we are in and thus we can create an event from it.

What allows us to save the hassle of making mistakes when creating events for the personal account that should not be seen in the professional. It would not be the first time that it had happened to someone, so here Google has been quick to bring this little news.

Without being updated

The Free Android

That is, when we open the Calendar app we will see in the upper right the profile photo of the account that is active. So, if we want to use another account to create an event, we simply click on the selector to select the desired one.

In fact, the profile image can already be seen in the side menu of Calendar to quickly identify the account; as long as the profiles are different due to the photo, the color or whatever.

The account selector for Calendar is being deployed At the moment, although it could take a few hours or days to be available to all users like those of us here in Spain.

