Google TV remote control is redesigned in Android

In October, Google Play Movies was renewed to make way for Google TV, an app that has just been updated to redesign tv remote control by including a new device selector. When you can even add HBO Max to Google TV To receive recommendations, this app has been updated with a darker design that happily enhances the experience received so far.

Remote television control on Google TV

This command has been available for a while now for us to launch into the content reproduction through the different platforms streaming.

In this update, the remote control interface for the phone app has been improved. A new device selector It makes things easier by standing at the bottom of the screen with larger buttons for each device we have on the network.

This selector goes to the top for when we need to use the remote for another device that we have at home and thus use its remote that replaces the one that would be the same for Chromecast with Google TV.

The television remote stays on that pad that takes all the leading role in the interface to move up, down, left or right, and the OK button located in the same center.

The other remaining buttons are for Google Assistant, home and back. At the moment, this update comes from the server side, although surely if you update Google TV in Google Play you can get it, since we have been able to test this change in the design when updating it.

Another one of those small contributions to the Google TV experience that is adding more platforms for you to use daily so that it can recommend the best series, films and documentaries.

