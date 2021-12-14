Government announces special rate for Dominicans on flights from New York and New Jersey

The Government announced on Tuesday that flights from the states of New York and New Jersey to the Dominican Republic will cost a maximum of US $ 500, with taxes included during the Christmas season.

It is an agreement with several airlines to facilitate the entry of the diaspora to their land between on December 21 and January 11, 2022.

The announcement was made by President Luis Abinader together with the country’s Tourism and Aviation authorities during a press conference at the Government House.

In total there will be at least 22 flights from the lines Sky Cana Y Eastern Airlines they will be flying from John F. Kennedy and Newark airports in New York and New Jersey to Santo Domingo and Santiago.

The facility includes free luggage transport.

It is estimated that around five thousand compatriots visit the Dominican Republic in that time.

In addition, the head of state announced that The US $ 10 corresponding to taxes will be returned to the Dominicans. For this, the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) and Banreservas are designing a mechanism to return the money to users.

Work is being done to increase the number of airlines to New York and New Jersey, so that there is better competition with air tickets, said the president during a press conference held at the National Palace.