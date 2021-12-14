Hackers stole $ 70 million from one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platforms

Ascendex, one of the world’s most widely used cryptocurrency exchanges, suffered a security breach that allowed hackers to take control of some of the exchange’s wallets, stealing more than $ 70 million.

The attack focused on what are known as “hot wallets” or hot cryptocurrency wallets, which are a type of wallets that are permanently connected to the internet.

The company announced that it would refund these funds to any affected user. Peckshield, a security and auditing company, estimated losses of about $ 77 million.

Last Saturday, December 11, Ascendex reported a security breach caused by a hacking attack that targeted active accounts on its exchange. The company quickly recognized the attack and ran a series of security procedures to safeguard its other wallets.

The attack targeted the hot wallets of the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon blockchains, and the highest value in a withdrawal was ETH specifically. $ 60 million worth of Ethereum was stolen in this hack, followed by $ 9.2 million in BSC tokens and $ 8.5 million in Polygon tokens. Peckshield created a detailed report of which tokens were stolen and in what quantity.

The cyber attack targeted ethereum

Ascendex issued a statement regarding the event and informed the public about the actions it will take after the hack. First, Ascendex will refund all stolen funds to affected users, as it stated that “affected assets are a relatively small percentage of total assets available on the exchange.” The company transferred the unaffected assets to its cold wallets (which are the safest method of storing cryptocurrencies) and has since suspended withdrawals for its clients.

In addition to this measure, the exchange also chose to begin the investigation of how this happened and who could be the party behind the big hack. In this regard, the company reported that it is already working with blockchain forensic firms and law enforcement to determine what actually happened and prevent stolen funds from being freely transferred between exchanges.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Recently, on December 6, Bitmart, another cryptocurrency exchange, lost $ 200 million. However, this is not close to being the biggest hack in the history of the blockchain world, given that this same year, the Poly Network was hacked and more than 600 million dollars were lost. Fortunately, the attacker decided to return the funds a few days later.

Sergio Turi, CEO of Investments in the World, told Infobae: “These kinds of facts scare those who are most unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies. That is why it is important to know how to take care of yourself, and how to take care of the savings that you managed to collect in crypto. The safest way to store cryptocurrencies is in cold wallets. ”

“These are devices similar to a pendrive, where the crypto is stored, and then it is disconnected from the computer. In this way, the tokens cannot be stolen, even if the computer is hacked, as long as the cold wallet is not disconnected. The next level of security is the most widely used wallets, like Metamask. These are wallets that can be installed on the computer desktop, or as a browser extension. Although they are not as safe as cold wallets, they are very close to being it, and they are also a good option ”, he clarified.

