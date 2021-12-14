Haitian migrants set up camp in the Mexican city of Cancun

About 80 Haitians set up a makeshift camp in the center of Cancun (southeast), in the Caribbean of Mexico, waiting for the National Migration Institute (INM) to grant them a humanitarian visa or a provisional permit to continue to the United States.

A young man who identified himself as Jean explained to Efe that they are part of a contingent of more than 300 people who arrived in the city last week and that they are distributed in various groups.

“So more or less 300 people and here at this moment more than 80 people, many who are here want to travel and cannot, most need help,” he said.

Those who chose to camp at the Monument to the History of Mexico, located at the intersection of Tulum and Uxmal avenues, a roundabout near the facilities of the National Migration Institute and the Benito Juárez municipal palace, do not have financial resources and they ask for support from the local population.

“Some are filming in the street, others are in hotels, many are also traveling to another place and those with money in hand are already traveling,” added Jean.

Among the people who camp in this place are at least 8 minors and several women. It is known that they began to arrive during the early morning hours and at noon more people joined.

Structures where fragments of the history of Mexico are told, busts of characters such as former president Francisco I. Madero and the gardens became makeshift clotheslines.

Jean explained that the presence of this group of Haitians in the center of Cancun (Quintana Roo state, in the Yucatan peninsula) is only the beginning, since the arrival of more families seeking to reach the United States is expected.

“They are going to arrive, unfortunately they are going to arrive,” he acknowledged.

Although so far there is no information from the INM, various media reported last week the arrival of groups of undocumented Central Americans, who were transferred to the Benito Juárez High School, Region 103.

In this school there were migrants from Cuba, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti who came from Tapachula, Chiapas.

This is one of several caravans formed in recent months in southern Mexico, where Central Americans and Haitians have denounced the delay in the process of their immigration procedures.

Mexico is experiencing an unprecedented migratory flow and the authorities have intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627 from January to October 2021, numbers not seen in more than 15 years.

In addition, 123,000 migrants requested refuge in the first 11 months of 2021, another absolute record, since in previous years there were some 40,000 requests.