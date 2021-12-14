He left Cruz Azul and Atlas and broke the championship streak in Liga MX

Milton Caraglio had a bad end of 2019 and an even worse 2020, so the Cruz Azul board of directors decided to terminate his contract six months after the end of it., and leave him free to sign elsewhere. Atlas was the chosen club and, finally, the Argentine forward signed a one-year contract with the team that opened the doors to Liga MX.

In mid-2021, six months after the Tank’s goodbye, the Machine held its first league championship in 23 years. On May 30, at last, after a long time, the ninth star arrived and Caraglio was one of the players who tried in the last lost final (Apertura 2018) but did not win it.

In July of this year, a couple of weeks after Cruz Azul’s D-day, Milton rescinded his contract with Atlas and returned to his native Argentina.. Thus, after many attempts, Caraglio became the new signing of Rosario Central, the team that saw him make his professional debut as a footballer back in 2007.

What happened yesterday, December 12? The Guadalajara Atlas, after 70 years, became the brand new champion of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament Liga MX, defeating León 4-3 on penalties in the Grand Final. It was an eternal life that of the negative streak, which was broken the same year as that of the Machine.

Coincidentally, both teams were league champions, after an eternity without being able to be, once Milton Caraglio stopped serving in them. In social networks they talked about the Curse of the Tank, in Vamos Azul we discussed the situation and laughed at a casual coincidence that gave us THE NINTH STAR!