Here’s how ten minutes of physical exercise a day can improve your brain

If you have the habit of going for a walk or running on a daily basis, even for a few minutes, you will not only be significantly improving your physical condition, and specifically your cardiovascular system, but you will also notice important benefits on a mental level. This is recognized by a new study published in ‘Scientific Reports’, which asserts how It only takes ten minutes of moderate physical activity to improve mood and cognitive function.

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba in Japan analyzed the prefontal cortex of 26 participants, associated with the achievement of executive functions and control of the state of mind. In particular, An increase in activity was noted in this area, especially if the subjects opted for running rather than walking. By subjecting the body to this effort, blood flow increased substantially in the prefrontal cortex, which in the long run provides the individual with a longer life expectancy, as the authors say in the study.

“These results support our hypothesis that running at moderate intensity improves mood and increases executive brain function.”

“As there has to be a greater degree of control to coordinate balance, movement and body propulsion during the run, it is logical that there is greater neuronal activation in the prefrontal cortex,” he explains. Hideaki Soya, lead author of the study, in statements collected by ‘Science Alert’. Evidently, the results of this study do not sound news; in others much more complete it has already been shown that physical exercise, even moderate or light, can significantly improve mental and physical health in many ways. The novelty of this research is that it has confirmed that there is indeed an improvement in overall mental well-being.

Specifically, the participants were asked to run for ten minutes and then subject them to the psychological Stroop test during rest periods, which consists of purposely identifying a color with a word written in another color. In it, there is a semantic interference in our mind, since the color that designates the word is not the one in which it is colored, hence it takes us longer to think about the signifier. For example, in one of the exercises they were shown the word “green” written in red ink, and then asked about that color instead of reading the word.

After this test was done, the researchers recorded the response times of the participants and then asked them about their mood. These two data were joined by the rhythm of blood flow in the prefrontal cortex area, using the Near Infrared functional spectroscopy technique. This procedure is supported by numerous studies “on the activation of the prefrontal cortical regions and their relationship with mood,” confirms the researcher. Chorphaka Dmrongthai, tAlso from the University of Tsukuba.

The conclusions

The study is not only aimed at improving the understanding of the relationship between physical exercise and its influence on mood or cognitive tasks, but also aims to broaden the field of knowledge about the prefrontal cortex and our evolution as a species. , as some of its functions are unique to humans, not animals.

“Taken together, these results support our hypothesis that moderate-intensity running causes an improvement in mood and increases executive function, coinciding with an activation of the prefrontal subregions involved in mood regulation“Soya concludes. Obviously, Any routine of physical exercise, even if it is little or light intensity, is positive for the body.

When we run or walk for long periods, there is a release of hormones such as dopamine, which in turn generates a sensation of pleasure in the body. That is why this boost in mood is not only due to the sudden and intense activation of the prefrontal cortex, but also comes from many other factors. Hence, if you feel sadder or more tired than normal, a good option is practicing frequent physical activity no matter how moderate it is. You will not only notice changes in your physical appearance, many times the main reason for submitting to these exercise routines, but also on a mental and psychological level.