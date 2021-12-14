Here’s what the international Batman trailer reveals

There are just over three months to see the long-awaited premiere of The batman in movie theaters. The batman movie has suffered several postponements due to the pandemic, which has increased the cravings on the part of the superhero-loving public.

Fortunately, the previews have allowed us to know some of the details of the film directed by Matt Reeves, for example, how Robert Pattinson looks in the Batman suit, despite the fact that many criticized the choice of this actor for the main role.

Now the Japanese version of the trailer for the film has been unveiled during this year’s DC FanDome.

However, this international advance offers new images that were not shown during the event, so it has become an attractive material for spectators.

According to what can be seen in this record, it is possible that the new film delves into Bruce Wayne’s childhood, as suggested by a scene where newspaper clippings are seen showing Thomas and Martha Wayne, the parents of the Dark Knight.

It also reveals a possible link between Batman and Riddler, played by Paul Dano, which could go back to when the hero was little. “If only I knew then, what do I know now,” is heard in the trailer.

Also, the trailer has an unpublished scene where Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) appears warning Wayne.

Part of the cast of the new Batman film also includes Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell.

If all goes according to schedule, the film should be released on March 4, 2022 worldwide. According to the first comments, this bet by Reeves could offer a darker and more somber vision about the origins of the hero of Gotham City.

