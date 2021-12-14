Hispanics pay tribute to Vicente Fernández in Times Square

Monday night fell on the most famous corner of the world in a sea of ​​green, white and red.

Spanish-speaking Mexicans and New Yorkers of all backgrounds flocked to Times Square to remember music icon Vicente Fernández one day after his death.

RELATED STORIES:

Many like Carlos, came wrapped in his flag: “The drunkenness that we got with his songs were special, unique moments. And we come to pay tribute tonight to the king, because he is the king of ranchera music.”

Fernández took the music that emerged in the ranches of Mexico in the 19th century, to all of Latin America and beyond, through albums that enjoyed historical success, concerts that lasted hours and an indelible stamp on the collective memory that does not recognize borders and encompasses several generations.

“We carry in our hearts and in our minds the most beautiful memories of Vicente Fernández’s songs. All of them are my favorites, especially La Ley del Monte and my son knows one of them: Crying, crying and crying”, said one of the attending fans.

There seems to be no consensus on what the singer-songwriter’s best creations are: “There are many, but Volver, Volver is one of the main ones. And many more: Beautiful affection, Divine women … All his songs are beautiful.”

The people gathered in Times Square also told us that while Vicente Fernández’s voice has been muted, his music will continue to bring them to life, allowing them to celebrate their heritage as well.