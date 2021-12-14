Hollywood actor accused of being a cannibal leaves rehab | AFP

Remember the occasion when the American actor, Armie Hammer, admitted that he had wishes and fantasies about ingesting another person, since he just left the clinic where he spent nine months in rehab, treating his addictions and also after the accusations of some of his former partners of their practices outside of the common.

And it is that the former assured that he was not calm but quite the opposite, he even had some very strange practices that involved pain.

The famous actor from Hollywood from 35 years was admitted on May 31, 2020 in a rehabilitation center located on the outskirts of Orlando, Florida, where he was away from his family for nine months.

He has an ex-wife who is the mother of his children, Elizabeth chambers, to whom she asked to please take her to said clinic to get well.

His attorney was the one who confirmed that the actor He had left his treatment facility and is doing very well, according to information shared to E! News.

The famous Hollywood actor came out of rehab after 9 months.



He became known to me for some roles in the films Call Me By Your Name and The social Network, He denied all the accusations made by the women who ensured their practices, the police referred the case to the prosecutor’s office Lizeth to continue with this investigation thanks to some text messages that were delivered as evidence.

In one of those messages Armie Hammer had written: “I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. Damn, it’s scary to admit. He had never admitted it before. I have cut the heart of a living animal before and I have eaten it while it was hot. “

In addition, he also admitted that the idea of ​​doing the same with a person turned on him, a situation that of course scared Internet users and much more the people who have been close to him, details that to this day keep him in the headlines and in the limelight until the case is resolved.