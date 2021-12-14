Honduras confirms blank before taking on El Salvador in the octagonal

The national teams of Honduras, El Salvador’s rival in the January matches of the octagonal, will play a friendly match against Colombia on January 16. The blank will be in the United States and will serve the Honduran team in preparation for the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

El Salvador will face Honduras on January 30 in the first triple FIFA date of 2022. La Azul drew goalless at Cuscatlán and the visit to San Pedro Sula is key in their aspirations to stay in the fight and with mathematical options in the octagonal .

Honduras, led by Colombian Hernán Darío Gómez and with few options to go to Qatar, will use the match against Colombia to prepare for the duels against Canada on January 27 and three days later against El Salvador, both at home, for the octagonal final. of the Concacaf Playoffs.

The Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) detailed in a statement that the game will be played at the DRV PNK stadium in the US city of Fort Lauderdale, in the state of Florida.

“This meeting will serve as preparation for the qualifying games for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that the Colombian team will play between the last week of January and the first of February against Peru (as a local) and Argentina (as a visitor)” added the information.