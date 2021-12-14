How much is Yalitza Aparicio’s fortune and what does she decide to spend it on?

With the success of “Rome“, Yalitza Aparicio became the first indigenous actress to succeed in Hollywood and joins the many celebrities who seek to break the schemes of the film industry. The Mexican had no intention of being famous, or working with Alfonso Cuarón, but luck was on her side.

Aparicio’s talent is undeniable, but what is interesting about his story is that she never had a desire to be an actress. He was born on December 11, 1993 in the city of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, in a family made up of his parents and three brothers, but one of them died in a tragic car accident.

His childhood was very humbleShe lived in a small brick house with sheeting while her parents struggled to get by. When she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Preschool Education, she worked in a kindergarten, but when she was unemployed she began to work with one of her sisters making piñatas.

Her arrival at the casting of “Roma” happened by chance: one of her sisters wanted to participate in the film, but since she was pregnant and had a lot of discomfort, she asked Yalitza to accompany her. Once there, she also decided to do the test and went through the stages until, finally, Alfonso Cuarón met her and was impressed by her resemblance to the character’s description.

This is how the Mexican got to play Cleodegaria “Cleo” Gutiérrez, a domestic worker, and for this role she had to learn Mixtec. The story centers on the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City: Cleo helps the wife of the home to raise her four children while the father is absent for very long periods.

What was fascinating about the story, and that for this it won an award Oscar for Best Foreign Film, is that it is a very emotional portrait of the differences of social classes during the 1970s. won a Golden Globe in the same category and was recognized in other awards such as the Goya and the BAFTA.

Is Yalitza Aparicio a millionaire?

Without a doubt, the success of “Rome“generated a great fortune for Yalitza Aparicio, but she prefers to keep a low profile and not show the likes that is given. In several interviews, he denied having millions of dollars, not a mansion or jewelry or luxury cars.

“Where is that account? Most of the activities I do, like going to foundations, they donate something or they help with other things, so I don’t think I’ve gotten to that already ”, he said on his YouTube channel and revealed that the first salary he received for the film was invested in a book fair in Mexico City.

It is not known exactly how much money Yalitza Aparicio has accumulated, but she herself made it clear that she is not a millionaire nor does she care to be one. In 2019, Time magazine classified her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world and that same year she became a Unesco Goodwill Ambassador, her aim is to be able to help others to have the same opportunities as her. A great gesture, what do you think?