How will it affect the quota for self-employed doctors?

The accounts for 2022 This week they saved the last step in their processing in the Congress of Deputies before their arrival in the Senate. These budgets are accompanied by a slocation of the minimum bases and the type of contribution with the beginning of the new year and one that will affect mainly the self-employed, among which are a part of the doctors.

On the one hand, the project of General State Budgets for 2022 contemplates an increase in minimum quote, which will go from the current 944 euros to 960 euros in the case of individuals and from 1,214 to 1,234 in corporate, while the rate of contribution will be 30.6 percent.

This will entail a quota increase between 95 and 390 euros per year, depending on whether it is priced at the minimum or maximum base. In real figures, a self-employed company on a minimum basis will pay Social Security, whatever he enters, every month in 2022, 377.87 euros, and a self-employed natural person at least 293.94 euros, according to the calculations of Manuel Carmona, national member of the WTO Self-Employed Private Physicians.

The entry into force of Intergenerational Equity Mechanism However, as part of the pension reform from 2023 onwards, it will force to redo the calculations. Taking into account that the increase in the contribution rate will be applied from January 2022, an approximate calculation using the minimum base expected for next year, indicates that, adding the 0.6 points that it plans to increase as of 2023 and until 2032, the rate of this group will rise to 31.2 percent.

A grievance compared to the rest of the professionals, who will be imposed a rise of 0.1 percent since the bulk, the remaining 0.5 percent, will be assumed by the companies.

Applying this percentage to the minimum base, the new installment that, as a minimum, the self-employed should pay from 2023: 300 euros per month, without counting the increase that is applied to the minimum contribution base of these workers in said year. This will mean at least six euros per month more than the 294 euros per month that the self-employed will foreseeably pay from January 2022.