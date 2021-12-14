How will it affect the quota for self-employed doctors?

The accounts for 2022 This week they saved the last step in their processing in the Congress of Deputies before their arrival in the Senate. These budgets are accompanied by a slocation of the minimum bases and the type of contribution with the beginning of the new year and one that will affect mainly the self-employed, among which are a part of the doctors.
On the one hand, the project of General State Budgets for 2022 contemplates an increase in minimum quote, which will go from the current 944 euros to 960 euros in the case of individuals and from 1,214 to 1,234 in corporate, while the rate of contribution will be 30.6 percent.
This will entail a quota increase between 95 and 390 euros per year, depending on whether it is priced at the minimum or maximum base. In real figures, a self-employed company on a minimum basis will pay Social Security, whatever he enters, every month in 2022, 377.87 euros, and a self-employed natural person at least 293.94 euros, according to the calculations of Manuel Carmona, national member of the WTO Self-Employed Private Physicians.
The entry into force of Intergenerational Equity Mechanism However, as part of the pension reform from 2023 onwards, it will force to redo the calculations. Taking into account that the increase in the contribution rate will be applied from January 2022, an approximate calculation using the minimum base expected for next year, indicates that, adding the 0.6 points that it plans to increase as of 2023 and until 2032, the rate of this group will rise to 31.2 percent.
A grievance compared to the rest of the professionals, who will be imposed a rise of 0.1 percent since the bulk, the remaining 0.5 percent, will be assumed by the companies.
Applying this percentage to the minimum base, the new installment that, as a minimum, the self-employed should pay from 2023: 300 euros per month, without counting the increase that is applied to the minimum contribution base of these workers in said year. This will mean at least six euros per month more than the 294 euros per month that the self-employed will foreseeably pay from January 2022.
Harm to self-employed physicians
These increases, although they do not represent significant amounts, will end up accumulating “year after year”, without “no consideration“that can offset this greater weight in taxes, details the expert.
The department of José Luis Escrivá sees in this mechanism an opportunity to guarantee the pensions of baby boomers and the sustainability of the current retirement system in Spain. However, Carmona considers that this improvement in the system masks a new rise in prices.
“It is a fallacy” he maintains, alluding to the single fund that the Government has and on which it decides “what amounts it dedicates to each issue, such as pensions, health …”. “Knowing that the price increase is going to this common bag, the concept of solidarity loses its meaning “, he asserts.
At the moment, yes, only the first part of the reform proposed by the Escrivá department on the pension system has been given the green light. In the coming months, your team will have to agree with the social agents a second package of measures, among which is the purchasing power of the self-employed, in which self-employed doctors would be included.
The idea is that the contributions of the self-employed are based on the “real income of each of the companies”, with the consequent benefit for those who have income below the Social Security contribution, according to the Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend that the reader be consulted with any health-related question with a healthcare professional.