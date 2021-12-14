Huawei launches a smart water bottle with HarmonyOS

Image : Huawei / Vmall

Huawei has prohibited for a long time to use Google software and operating systems on their devices and because was forced to develop HarmonyOS as a replacement. Your phones may have some problems now that they can’t use Android, but that’s not what will happen to your new … water bottle.

As they report NotebookCheck Y Huawei Central, the company has put up for sale a bottle smart water powered by HarmonyOS . According the description of the product , it seems that HarmonyOS takes care of mainly to inform you about the state of bottle content Water.

Is bottle smart stainless steel safely stores all types of liquids . V Comes in black, blue and white and features an antibacterial coating that promises to finish off 99.9% of germs; in fact, this is perhaps the biggest argument in favor of the bottle . The design also appears to have a compartment for tea incorporated into the top of the bottle.

But everything is or is it expected of a bottle . The main feature of this new device Huawei’s touchscreen is, and that’s where HarmonyOS comes in. The screen itself is customizable and can display t u name and check the internal temperature of the bottle . According to the announcement of Huawei, the bottle is capable of preserving the temperature of its content up to 12 hours . Also T and will allow know how much liquid is left inside .

The bottle also has connection Bluetooth so you can see these data straight from your smartpho ne. It even has a quick pairing function , but reading the letter little , seems to be limited to smartphones Huawei who have EMU 11 onwards . The bottle features IPX7 certified, which means you can submerge it under water up to one meter . Finally comes with a 250 mAh battery that promises up to 20 days of use.

Huawei sells the bottle for 150 yuan, which in exchange would be about 23 euros . It costs twice what you would pay for a smart water bottle on AliExpress, although it seems that the version of Huawei promises work something better than those cheap variants.

It may seem that Huawei has pulled this jalopy , but actually serves to perfectly illustrate the malleability of your new operating system . Two years have passed since Huawei launched HarmonyOS after the US government released it. put company on its blacklist and ban de facto selling your devices. That too nipped in the bud the company’s access to the operating system Android of Google , who used to carry all their smartphones and tablets .

Since then, Huawei has been looking to power HarmonyOS, which is also not bad . I i have been using In Myself Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, which is an excellent piece of hardware. But without Android apps and Google Play services, it seems difficult take advantage of it beyond surfing the internet and seeing some series . At least this water bottle won’t have those problems.