Huawei Nova 9, analysis: price, opinion and features

Image : July Cherry

You may all have heard the myth of Sisyphus, that Greek king punished by the gods who had to climb a gigantic rock every day to the top of a mountain. And every day, without exception, poor Sisyphus had to watch the happy rock roll back down the hill and that he had no choice but to start over from scratch, knowing that what he was doing was of no use.

Something like this is what Huawei must feel every time it launches a new phone outside of China, because just like Sisyphus, no matter how much effort and care it puts on its phones, the result has been the same thanks to the punishment that it has been imposed on him. And this is precisely what will happen to the company again with the Huawei Nova 9.

Huawei Nova 9 What is it? Huawei’s new phone to conquer the mid-range. We like Excellent display, solvent camera set, 66W fast charge, good performance. We do not like it It does not have Google Services, it only has 4G connectivity.

For those who are a little lost: in May 2019 the United States decided to put Huawei on its blacklist of companies after accusing it of espionage. This means that no Huawei phone or tablet can bring Google applications and Services already installed, which in practice means that we will not be able to use the well-known Gmail, Keep, Maps … from Google and others. applications that also make use of the said “Services” to function.

It is true that there are alternatives for 90% of the applications that we use in our day to day, but finding them and getting used to their handling is an extra step that will negatively tip the balance for the vast majority of people and more taking into account that in the world of smartphones we have countless very similar alternatives.

But let’s get back to the phone number that concerns us. Except for a couple of shortcomings striking (and that we will discuss later), the Huawei Nova 9 is a phone that under normal conditions would be destined to stand out within the mid-range.

Image : July Cherry

At the design level, you cannot put a single but to the phone, and without a doubt it seems that we are almost facing a smartphone of a higher range. It is extremely light (weighs only 175 grams) and is comfortable to handle to one hand despite the generous 6.57-inch screen.

The black model that we are testing is one of those called “A magnet for fingerprints”, so if you can bet on the “Interstellar Blue” version, which in addition to being more attractive has a special coating so that they do not remain so marked.

Its screen is also another of its outstanding elements. It is a great AMOLED Full HD + panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz that makes you see things there be a joy. In fact, this also negatively highlights the important shortcomings that the Huawei Store has, where there are still apps such as Xbox Game Pass or HBO Max that would undoubtedly serve to put that screen to good use. Oh, and the panel also has a 300Hz touch sampling rate that those who use the phone to play games will appreciate, so give it a try. double double lug at Huawei with this matter .

Image : July Cherry

When it comes to specs, the Nova 9 is not bad at all: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 8 GB of Ram and 128 GB of internal storage. There is more than enough power there so that all the applications and menus of the phone work correctly and smoothly. But here is the most striking spot on this phone: the chip it brings does not have 5G connectivity.

Ok, I know that at the moment of truth the great bulk of people will not miss this feature in their day to day life, but it is surprising that a mid-range phone does not come with a 5G processor when it already seems like a fairly standardized function . Still, in practice, this feels like a minor bug.

Although the phone comes full of bloatware – it would be good if some day Huawei stopped installing dozens of unnecessary applications on its devices – the operating system of the Nova 9 is a shot. It is a pity that Huawei has not dared to include its own operating system HarmonyOS on this smartphone, but it must be recognized that its customization layer EMUI 12 is almost impossible to find fault with. In fact, the phone It is so well optimized that, despite having a battery of only 4,300 mAh, it usually lasts more than a whole day of intense use.

Image : July Cherry

Another good Arguments in favor of the phone is its trustworthy camera set, which consists of the following lenses:

50 MP f / 1.9 main lens

8 MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens

2 MP f / 2.4 macro lens

32 MP f / 2.0 front lens

The main camera behaves properly in all scenarios. With light it is capable of capturing balanced scenes with a wide dynamic range and with remarkable sharpness and it also surprises what it is capable of in low light conditions thanks to its dedicated night mode. If you are one of those who record video with your mobile, you are also in luck, because the Nova 9 is capable of recording at 4K and has quite a drinkable stabilization.

The 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens behaves But when the power goes out, you’ll see that Huawei’s software isn’t capable of working miracles either. A telephoto lens is missing from the phone (although it cannot be said that it is a must looking at the price of the Nova 9), especially since with the 2 MP macro lens you will see that there is not much to scratch. And with a 32 MP front camera you will have more than enough definition to fill your networks with selfies.

In summary

Let’s face it: you can usually get by without Google apps. The maps, mail, browser and other applications that Huawei has developed can act perfectly as Google’s equivalents, and with Petal Search you will be able to quickly and comfortably find all the apps that yes they are compatible with a Huawei phone. But there are still too many applications and games out there that rely on Google Services to function and for which there is no possible alternative.

If you are a heavy user of the smartphone this be an item to immediately discard your purchase. In addition, Huawei has its own enemy at home, since the Honor 50 is a practically the same phone and it does have Google services. But if you find a juicy offer and are willing to swallow with Toad Of the happy services, the Huawei Nova 9 can be a good alternative within the mid-range.

Below you can see some photos taken with the Nova 9.

Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry