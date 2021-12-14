“I can hurt him”: Canelo Álvarez received a warning from a boxing personality

Saul Canelo Alvarez He closed 2021 as the first undisputed champion in the history of 168 and established his name as one of the most important in boxing today. The man from Guadalajara will seek new challenges next year, such as winning a world title in the cruiserweight division. However, Eddy Reynoso’s pupil once again received the challenge of one of the names that sounded the most in the world of boxing in recent times.

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley this weekend after Tommy Fury dropped out of the fight due to physical problems. The youtuber turned boxer made reference to the latest announcement of Canelo Alvarez and assured that he will seek to finalize a fight with him during 2022. In addition, he maintained that he could offer the Mexican boxer a better fight than his past opponents.

Canelo Álvarez has a record of 57 wins, one loss and two draws

“I think the level I’ll be at will be undeniable. My skill level will be in a place where I can make that a serious fight, “said Jake Paul in an interview on the YouTube channel” JOE. ” “I know it will be a difficult fight, I am aware that Canelo is the pound for pound number one in the world,” added the American influencer.

Repeatedly, Canelo Alvarez he was asked about being able to face “The Problem Child” in the future. However, the undisputed 168-pound champion was not willing to participate in such a duel and criticized the commissions that grant licenses for such exhibitions.

“I know he’s moving up to cruiserweight, so he’s already getting into this game. I think I can do real harm to him, even more than some of the guys he fought before. “Jake Paul concluded. The youtuber, with four victories as a professional, will try to achieve another success against Woodley to keep his name at the top of the boxing conversation.

Jake Paul defeated two well-known UFC figures

Canelo Álvarez’s opinion about Jake Paul

In the moments when he’s been asked about Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez He tried to dodge the subject and talk about his own goals. In the preview of the fight against Caleb Plant, the Mexican assured that he was not convinced if the presence of the influencer was good for boxing.

“It’s hard to say that he’s impressing with his skills, but maybe he’s good for boxing, he can bring in another audience. But it is what it is, “he said in dialogue with” TMZ Sports. ” However, he later assured that he could put his life and that of his rivals at risk. “They give them licenses when they are not boxers,” he said.